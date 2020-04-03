Nigerian firm bets on bunnies to lift lockdown spirits

Many businesses in Nigeria are currently closed, but one firm says business in bunnies is booming.

They're keeping people company during the lockdown in Africa's biggest city Lagos.

After the closure of her workplace, 27-year-old oil merchant Sandra Dozie is among those who bought a rabbit for some creature comfort during self-isolation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RABBIT OWNER, SANDRA DOZIE, SAYING: "My family and I got bored of just being alone at home, so we wanted someone that will be there to play and just mess around with." Akinjo Joshua runs an online business supplying rabbits He says sales have peaked as local demand for pet companionship grows.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RABBITRY MANAGER, AKINJO JOSHUA, SAYING: "The increase is much because people want to stay with something they can reckon with.

The rabbit, being an intelligent animal, fits in this space." The world's largest animal rights organization Peta condemns the breeding of rabbits to be kept as pets.

(UPSOUND) (English) RABBIT OWNER, SANDRA DOZIE, SAYING: "I love her so much" But Sandra's certain she has a buddy in her brand new bunny.