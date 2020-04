April3, 2020 6a.m. show

COVID-19 VICTIMSKEEPS CLIMBING ...BUT THEY ARELOWER INNEBRASKA ANDIOWA THAN OTHERPARTS OF THECOUNTRY.LEADERS IN BOTHSTATES DEFENDTHEIR DECISIONSNOT TO ISSUE A"STAY AT HOME"ORDER.SAFER...FASTER...AND BUSIER.THAT'S HOW THOSEOPERATING ADRIVE-UP TESTINGCENTER SAYCORONAVIRUSTESTING IS GOING.WE FIND OUT WHATTHEY'VE LEARNEDAFTER THEIR FIRSTWEEK.A WINTRY MIXALREADY CAUSEDSOME PROBLEMSFOR AREADRIVERS...WE'LL TAKE A LOOKAT WHAT WE'RESEEING...AND WHAT YOUCAN EXPECT IF YOUHAVE TO HEAD OUTTHIS MORNING.GOOD MORNING..I'M COURTNEYJOHNS.TODAY IS FRIDAY,APRIL THIRD.THANKS FORSTARTING YOURDAY WITH US.WE'LL LOOK ATTHOSE STORIES INJUST A MOMENT.BUT FIRST....WEBEGIN WITH ACHECK OF OURFORECAST.WEATHER ALERTTEAMMETEOROLGISTMARK STITZ JOINSUS WITH A LOOK ATWHAT YOU CANEXPECT WHEN YOUGO OUTSIDE.WE STILL HAVESOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWMOVING THROUGHTHE REGION THISMORNING, CAUSINGMORE SLICK SPOTSON UNTREATEDROADS.ALL OF THISSHOULD ENDHEADING TOWARDS8 AM.IT'S ALSO COLD ANDWINDY WITH WINDSCHILLS IN SOMESPOTS IN THESINGLE DIGITS.SKIES THEN BEGINTO CLEAR AROUNDTHE LUNCH HOUR,GIVING WAY TOMOSTLY SUNNYSKIES THISAFTERNOON.EVEN WITH THESUN, STRONGWINDS WILLCONTINUE TOBLOW IN THECOLDER AIR FROMTHE NORTH THISAFTERNOON,KEEPING HIGHSCLOSE TO 40DEGREES.THE WINDLIGHTENS UPOVERNIGHT, BUT ITWILL BE COLD.LOWS WILL BENEAR 25.SATURAY BRINGS AMIX OF SUN ANDCLOUDS AS WESTART TO WARMBACK UP.HIGHS WILL BENEAR 51.WE THEN PUSHINTO HTE LOW 60STO FINISH THEWEEKEND.THE WARM UPCONTINUES EARLYNEXT WEEK.MONDAY WILL BEMOSTLY CLOUDYWITH SOME HITAND MISS RAIN, BUTHIGHS WILL BE INTHE LOW 70S.TUESDAY COULD BETHE WARMEST DAYTHE MIDDLE OFNEXT WEEK.LET'S TAKE A LIVELOOK OUTSIDEFROM OUR STORMTRACKER.THIS IS A LOOK ATNORTH OMAHA.IN THE OMAHAAREA THERE ARESOME PARTIALLYCOVERED ROADSBUT ALL IN ALLLOOKING PRETTYGOOD.THERE ARE ABOUTA DOZEN SNOWPLOWS OUTKEEPING AN EYEON ROADCONDITIONS.AND AT LASTCHECK...O-P-P-D ISREPORTING MORETHAN 500 POWEROUTAGESTHROUGHOUT THEAREA.AREA AUTHORITIESARE LOOKING ATWHAT ROLE SLICKCONDITIONSPLAYED IN AHANDFUL OFOVERNIGHTCRASHES.THERE WERESEVERAL CRASHESBETWEEN 11 ANDONE.THE MOST SERIOUSHAPPENED JUSTBEFOREMIDNIGHT...AS CREWSRESPONDED TO AROLLOVER CRASHNEAR 77TH AVENUEAND L.PARAMEDICS TOOK62-YEAR-OLD JUDYJACKSON TO THEHOSPITAL.POLICE SAY SHEWAS NOT WEARINGA SEATBELT ...AND SUFFEREDLIFE THREATENINGHEAD AND CHESTINJURIES.ABOUT AN HOUREARLIER ...THIS CAR FIRE ONI-80 NEAR 108THSTREET KEPTCREWS BUSY.NEBRASKA STATEPATROL TWEETEDOUT THESEPICTURES...ADDING THEDRIVER ENDED UPGOING TO JAIL ON AWARRANT.NOW TO OURCORONAVIRUSCOVERAGE...NUMBERS KEEPCLIMBING INNEBRASKA ANDIOWA ...WITH BOTH STATESAGAIN REPORTINGMORE DEATHS.THE MOST RECENTONE IN NEBRASKAIS A GAGE COUNTYWOMAN IN HER90'S.THAT'S THECOUNTY WHEREBEATRICE IS.SHE'S THE STATE'SSIXTHCORONAVIRUSDEATH.RIGHT NOW...THERE ARE 255CONFIRMEDCASES...WITH THEMAJORITY IN THEMETRO AREA.GOVERNOR PETERICKETTS SAYSUNLIKE MOSTOTHER STATES...HE'S NOT ISSUING ASTAY AT HOMEORDER.RICKETTS SAYS HISSTRATEGYCENTERS ONBANNING LARGEGATHERINGS.HE SAYS ABLANKET BANCOULD WEARPEOPLE OUT ANDHURT BUSINESSESUNNECESSARILY."CLOSING ABUSINESS ACTUALLYDOESN'TACCOMPLISH THATGOAL.IF A BUSINESS CANKEEP 10 OR LESSCUSTOMERSANDKEEP THEMSPREAD OUT, THATDOESN'T ACTUALLY,THAT'S FINE, IT'SABOUT MAKINGSURE YOU DON'THAVE MORE THAN10 PEOPLECONGREGATINGTOGETHER, THAT'STHE PRIORITY."WHEN ASKED...GOVERNORRICKETTS SAID IT'SUNCLEARWHETHER CITIESLIKE OMAHA ORLINCOLN CANLEGALLY ISSUETHEIR OWN STAY ATHOME ORDERS.IOWA'S GOVERNORSAYS SHE ALSOWANTS TO AVOIDISSUING A STAY ATHOME ORDER.STATE HEALTHOFFICIALSCONFIRMED TWOMORE DEATHS INLINN COUNTYYESTERDAY.THAT BRINGSIOWA'S TOTAL UPTO 11.OFFICIALS ALSOREPORTED 66 NEWCOVID-19 CASES...RAISING THE STATETOTAL TO 614.74 OF THOSEVICTIMS ARE STILLIN THE HOSPITAL.GOVERNORREYNOLDS SIGNEDA NEWPROCLAMATION...EXTENDING THESTATE'S PUBLICHEALTHEMERGENCYDECLARATION.IN IT...SHE CLOSEDSCHOOLSTHROUGH THE ENDOF THE MONTH...AND EXTENDEDLIMITS ONBUSINESSES AND"NON LIFE-SAVING"MEDICALPROCEDURES.DURING A PRESSCONFERENCE SHEWAS ASKEDWHETHER ASHELTER IN PLACEORDER WAS ALSONEEDED.HERE'S WHAT SHESAID."BUT AGAIN, IWOULD ASK OTHERIOWANS TO LOOKAT WHAT WE'VEDONE AND WHATOTHER STATE'SHAVE DONE AND I'MNOT SURE WHY ANDWHEN THEY DIDWHAT THEY DID BUTI KNOW THAT I'VEBASED MYDECISIONS ONDATA THAT'S BEENPROVIDED TO MEFROM THEEPIDEMIOLOGISTSTEAM, DEPT OFPUBLIC HEALTH, THECDC, AND EXPERTSACROSS THECOUNTRY"THE GOVERNOR'SORDER REQUIRESSCHOOLS TOPROVIDE OTHERLEARNING OPTIONSFOR STUDENTS.IT'S UP TO THESCHOOLS TODECIDE IF THAT'SWITH PAPERPACKETS...OR ONLINE.ACROSS THECOUNTRY...THERE ARE NOWMORE THAN SIX-THOUSANDCORONAVIRUSDEATHS...WITH YESTERDAYBEING THEDEADLIEST DAYSINCE THEPANDEMICSTARTED.THE WHITE HOUSETEAM AGAINSTRESSED SOCIALDISTANCING...AS 90-PERCENT OFTHE COUNTRY ISNOW UNDER STAYAT HOME ORDERS.SOME EXPERTSSAY THAT SHOULDEXTEND TO THEWHOLE COUNTRY."I DON'TUNDERSTAND WHYTHAT'S NOTHAPPENING...IF YOU LOOK ATWHAT'S GOING ONIN THIS COUNTRY, IJUST DON'TUNDERSTAND WHYWE'RE NOT DOINGTHAT...WE REALLY SHOULDBE."PRESIDENT TRUMPSAYS HE STILLWANTS INDIVIDUALSTATES TO DECIDEWHETHER STAY-HOME ORDERS ARENEEDED...NOTING SOMEAREAS STILL HAVERELATIVELY FEWCASES.THE U-S STILL HASTHE MOST CASES...AS THE WORLD'SCORONAVIRUSMARK HITS ANOMINOUSMILESTONE.THERE ARE NOWMORE THAN ONEMILLIONCONFIRMED CASES.COVID-19 HASKILLED ROUGHLY54-THOUSANDPEOPLE.HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY MORE THAN217-THOUSANDPATIENTS HAVERECOVERED.NEBRASKAMEDICINE WILLSTART OPERATINGA DRIVE-THRUTESTING CENTERAT U-N-O...BUT IT WILL BE BYAPPOINTMENTONLY.THE SITE WILL BEON LOTS M AND N...AND IS EXPECTEDTO OPERATE DAILYBETWEEN EIGHTA-M AND NOON.THE GOAL IS MOVETESTING AWAYFROM OTHERVULNERABLEPATIENTS ANDSTAFF.THOSE GETTINGTEST WILL HAVE TOSHOW BOTH APHOTO I-D...AND THEIR LABORDER.A LOCAL URGENTCARE DRIVE-UPTESTING SITE HASBEEN OPEN FORABOUT A WEEKNOW.IT'S BYAPPOINTMENTONLY...BUT THE URGENTCARE SAYS IT'SBUSIER THAN EVER.3 NEWS NOWREPORTER RUTAULCINAITE GIVESUS A BEHIND THESCENES LOOK ATWHAT IT TAKES TOCONDUCT THETESTS ...AND THE STRAIN ITPUTS ON MEDICALPROFESSIONALS.IT WAS A LEARNINGCURVE FOR URGENTCARE OMAHA, TOGET THE PERFECTSYSTEM DOWN ANDPROVIDEINDIVIDUALS WHOQUALIFY WITHCOVID-19 TESTING.JESSE GABRIEL -NURSEPRACTITIONER,URGENT CAREOMAHA "THEWORKFLOW HASBEEN SUCCESSFUL.IT WAS A LABOR ATTHE BEGINNING BUTWE ADJUSTED ANDIT'S WORKED OUTWELL FOR US." AWEEK AFTERSTARTING THEIRAPPOINTMENT-ONLY, DRIVE-UPTESTING THEY SAYTHEY FEEL SAFER, BYREDUCING RISKAND DOING ALL THETESTING OUTSIDE.AND THEAPPOINTMENTSHAVE BEEN FILLINGUP.JESSE GABRIEL -NURSEPRACTITIONER,URGENT CAREOMAHA "IN THELAST WEEK WE'VEDONE PROBABLY 70TO 80 TESTS.WE'RE GETTINGABOUT A 10%RETURN ON COVIDPOSITIVESCREENINGS." BUTIT HASN'T BEENEASY FOR THESEHEALTH CAREPROFESSIONALS.FOLLOWINGFEDERAL, STATEAND LOCALGUIDELINES - THEYCAN'T TESTEVERYONE.MICHELLE MERTZ -OWNER, URGENTCARE OMAH "YOUGET PEOPLE WHOARE ANGRY.THEY'RE ANGRYBECAUSE THEYDON'T QUALIFY FORA TEST.THEY DON'T HAVESYMPTOMS ANDANY EXPOSURE BUTTHEY STILL WANTTO BE TESTED."OVER THE PHONE,ANXIOUS RESIDENTSWANT ANSWERSAND WANTTESTING."SOMETIMES THEPHONECONVERSATIONSARE QUITE LENGTHYWITH QUESTIONS.AND PEOPLE ARESCARED." THEY'REABLE TO PROVIDEINDIVIDUALS WITHNEXT-DAY RESULTS.SOME POSITIVE,MOST - NEGATIVE."YOU'LL HEAR INTHE BACKGROUNDTHE WHOLEFAMILY'S CHEERINGAND IT'S ACTUALLYSO HEARTWARMINGTO HEAR THIS, TO BEABLE TO BRINGTHAT PIECE OFMIND TO PEOPLE."IT'S A TOUGH JOB.BUT THESE MEDICALPROFESSIONALS AREPREPARED."I HAVE FAMILYTHAT I'VEQUARANTINEDMYSELF FROM.IT IS VERYSTRESSFUL.BUT THAT'S WHATWE'RE HERE FOR.IF WE DON'T STEPUP AND DO THATNOW, WHO WILL?"STANDUP"ALTHOUGHCOVID-19 TESTINGIS STILL LIMITED, IFYOUR SYMPTOMSFIT THE BILL ANDYOU WOULD LIKE ADRIVE-UP TEST,MAKE SURE TO CALLAHEAD, DESCRIBETHOSE SYMPTOMSAND MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT.REPORTING INOMAHA, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN."THE CORONAVIRUSIS CREATING ANUNEXPECTED ...AND UNWANTED...END OF THESCHOOL YEAR FORMANY AREA HIGHSCHOOL SENIORS.BELLEVUE ISASKING ITSTEACHERS ANDSTUDENTS TO WAITUNTIL TEN THISMORNING TO STARTTHEIR "LEARNINGOPPORTUNITIES."AND MILLARDSUPERINTENDENTJIM SUFTINTWEETED QUOTE ..."I THINK I LIKED ITBETTER WHEN YOUHECKLED ME FORSNOW DAYS.""AD LIB"THIS SHOULD BE ABUSY TIME OF THEYEAR FOR HOTELSHERE IN OMAHA ..BUT THAT'S NOTTHE CASE.WE WILL TAKE ALOOK AT WHATSBEING DONE TOKEEP THEIR DOORSOPEN.WE STILL HAVESOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWMOVING THROUGHTHE REGION THISMORNING, CAUSINGMORE SLICK SPOTSON UNTREATEDROADS.TUESDAY COULD BETHE WARMEST DAYOF THE YEAR SOFAR, IN THE UPPER70S.A COLD FRONTTHEN DROPS USINTO THE 60S FORTHE MIDDLE OFNEXT WEEK.WITH THEPOTENTIAL FORSTORMS IN THEMETRO, BE SUREAND HAVE OURSTORM SHIELD APP!- A GREATPRODUCT THATGIVES YOU HIGHRESOLUTIONFORECASTS FORYOUR AREA.DOWNLOAD STORMSHIELD FROM THEAPPLE APP STORE:WELCOME BACK...TIME NOW???...???

DEGREES OUTTHERE ON THIS ???MORNING.WITH THECORONAVIRUSAFFECTINGBUSINESSESACROSS THECOUNTRY ONEINDUSTRY ISGETTING HIT VERYHARD...THE HOSPITALITYINDUSTRY.PHIL BERGMANWENT TO A HOTELIN DOUGLASCOUNTY TO SEEWHAT THEY'REDOING ABOUT IT.THE COMFORTSUITES WESTOMAHA AT 192 ANDCENTER IS OPENFOR BUSINESSBUTIN THE 63 ROOMWE STILL HAVESOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWMOVING THROUGHTHE REGION THISMORNING, CAUSINGMORE SLICK SPOTSON UNTREATEDROADS.SOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWMOVING THROUGHTHE REGION THISMORNING, CAUSINGMORE SLICK SPOTSON UNTREATEDROADS.WITH THECORONAVIRUSAFFECTINGBUSINESSESACROSS THECOUNTRY ONEINDUSTRY ISGETTING HIT VERYHARD...FOR BUSINESSBUTIN THE 63 ROOMHOTEL, ONLY TENROOMS ARE FILLED.IT'S WORSE,BELIEVE IT OR NOTAVERAGE 75-PERCENTOCCUPANCY, NOW5-15.22.46.24 DEVENPATEL IS ONE OFTHE HOTEL'SMANAGINGMEMBERS.HE SAID THE HOTELIS KEEPING LIGHTSOFF IN ORDER TOBE ENERGYEFFICIENT.THIS QUARTER,JUST FOR ONEPROPERTY ISPROBABLY GOINGTO MAKE US LOSE AQUARTER OF AMILLION DOLLARS.22.48.41 TYPICALLYTHE MONTHS OFMARCH THROUGHJUNE ARE SOME OFTHE BUSIEST INOMAHA BUT DUE TOLOW NUMBERS OFGUESTS THISHOTEL HAS EVENSHUT DOWN ITSENTIRE THIRDFLOOR.AT SOME POINT,OUR SECONDFLOOR COULD'VEBEEN CLOSED OUTTOO.22.47.47.45-50 PERCENTBUSINESS FOR THEHOTEL INDUSTRYUSUALLY COMES INDURING THAT TIMEFRAME.22.49.30 INSIDE THEROOMS STAFF ARERIGOROUSLYCLEANINGBETWEEN VISITSTO MAKE SUREEVERY PLACE IS INTIP-TOPSHAPEMAIDS ANDSTAFF AREREQUIRED TOWEAR GLOVES,COMMON AREASSUCH AS THEFITNESS CENTERARECLOSED,INTERACTION WITH THEGUESTS IS LIMITEDAND ROOM KEYSARE WASHED WITHHAND SANITIZERBEFORE BEINGHANDED OUT.S LONG ASEVERYBODY DOESTHEIR JOB ANDTHEY STAY APARTFROM EACHOTHER, KEEPHEALTHY HYGIENE,TRANSMISSION IS ALITTLE BIT LESS.22.51.17 PATELRUNS MULTIPLEHOTELSTHROUGHOUT THESTATEHE SAID HE'SFURLOUGHEDLARGE NUMBERSOF HIS STAFF ASOME LOCATIONS,BUT AT THIS ONEHE'S BEEN ABLE TOKEEP ALMOST HISENTIRE STAFF ONPAY BY HAVINGTHEMALTERNATESHIFTS.AN EMPLOYEE WETALKED TO WHOWASUNCOMFORTABLEBEING FILMED SAIDSHE'S GREATFULTO STILL HAVE AJOB DURING THESETIMES.I LIKE IT.I LOVE TO WORKAND NOBODY HAS AJOB THESE DAYSSO I'M LUCKY TOWORK.23.31.51 PATEL HASNO PLANS TOCLOSE THIS HOTELSOONHE HOPESTHE HOSPITALITYINDUSTRY CAN GETTHROUGH THISCRISIS IN ONEPIECE.EVENTUUALLYWE'LL BOUNCEBACK BUT I JUSTDON'T KNOW.22.47.16 I HOPE ITDOESN'T LAST TOOLONG BECAUSE IFIT DRAGS IT WILLHIT US MORE.22.48.23REPORTING INDOUGLAS COUNTY,PHIL BERGMAN, 3NEWS NOW.PATEL SAID HISHOTEL COULDPOTENTIALLYHOUSE DOCTORSOR NURSESFIGHTING THEVIRUS WHO DON'THAVE A PLACE INTHE AREA TO STAYBUT NOTHING ISSET IN STONE YET.STILL TO COME INOUR 'WE'RE OPENOMAHA' SEGMENTWE HEAD TO THEHOMESTYLE CAFE.WE'LL CHECK ITOUT ..COMING UP.IT'S NOW 5:---AND DEGREES.WE'LL BE RIGHTBACK WITH THELATEST ON TODAY'SDEVELOPINGSTORIES.YOU'REWATCHING 3 NEWSNOW..WE'LL LOOK AT THISMORNING'S OTHERTOP STORIES INJUST A MOMENT.WE STILL HAVESOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWLOOK OUTSIDEFROM OUR STORMTRACKER.THIS IS A LIVE LOOKAT THE ROADS INLA VISTA.IN THE OMAHAAREA THERE ARESOME PARTIALLYCOVERED ROADS.OPPD WASREPORTING MORETHAN 300 POWEROUTAGES THISMORNING ...THAT'S NOW DOWNTO ABOUT 300.IT'S ANOTHER BUSYSCHEDULE AS WEARE EXPECTED TOLEARN MORE ONTHE CORONAVIRUSIN OUR AREA.AT ELEVEN THISMORNING ...CONGRESSMANBACON IS HOLDINGA PRESS BRIEFINGCALLED, 'ACONVERSATIONWITH THENEBRASKADEPARTMENT OFLABOR REGARDINGCOVID-19RESOURCES'.'

YOUCAN WATCH THISON OUR DIGITALPLATFORM.THEN A TWO-PMNEBRASKAGOVERNOR PETERICKETTS ISEXPECTED TOHOLD HIS DAILYPRESS BREIFING.THAT WILL BEFOLLOWED BYIOWA GOVERNORKIM REYNOLDS ANDHER TWO-30UPDATE.WE WILL AIR THOSEON KMTV AND OURDIGITAL PLATFORM.OMAHA MAYORJEAN STOTHERT ISEXPECTED TOUPDATE US ON THECORONAVIRUS INDOUGLAS COUNTYAT THREE-30.WHILE MOSTSTATES HAVEISSUED STAY ATHOME ORDERS..GOVERNOR PETERICKETTS SAYS HEDOESN'T PLAN ONDOING THAT INNEBRASKA.RICKETTS SAYS HISSTRATEGYCENTERS ONBANNING LARGEGATHERINGS ATDIFFERENT PARTSOF THE STATE ATDIFFERENT TIMES.HE WORRIESISSUING ONEBLANKET BANWOULD WEARPEOPLE OUT ANDSAYS SHUTTINGDOWN BUSINESSESWOULDN'T BEPRODUCTIVE.NEBRASKA ISONE OF 12 STATESNOT ORDERINGRESIDENTS TOSTAY HOME.IOWA ALSO HASNOT ISSUED STAYAT HOME ORDERS.THERE ARE NOW614 POSITIVECASES OFCORONAVIRUS AND11 DEATHS IN THEHAWKEYE STATE.66 ADDITIONALCASES WEREANNOUNCEDTHURSDAY, ALONGWITH 2 MOREDEATHS.THE PEOPLEWHO DIED ARETWO OLDERADULTS FROM LINNCOUNTY.HERE INNEBRASKA...THERE ARE 255CONFIRMED CASESAND 6 DEATHS.THE MOST RECENTDEATH IS A GAGECOUNTY WOMAN INHER 90S.SHE WAS ARESIDENT OF ANASSISTED LIVINGFACILITY THERE.ACCORDING TO ANEWS RELEASEFROM "PUBLICHEALTHSOLUTIONS", THISWAS ALSO THEFIRST CASE IN THECOUNTY.DOUGLAS COUNTYHAS 116CONFIRMED CASES...WITH SARPYCOUNTY AT 23.WITH A GOODHEART...A SMART MIND ANDREPURPOSEDMATERIALS THEUNEXPECTED CANHAPPEN.OUR THREE NEWSNOW REPORTERDANIEL DAVIS ISWORKING FROMHOME AND SHEJOINS US LIVE WITHTHE STORY OF OURCOMMUNITYCOMING TOGETHERTO PROTECTTHOSE WORKINGSO DILIGENTLY TOPROTECT OTHERS.COURTNEY AS YOUKNOW HOSPITALSHERE ARERATIONING N 95MASK THEY HAVEBECOME APRECIOUSCOMMODITY RIGHTNOW FORHEALTHCAREWORKERS BUT ASTHEY ARE IN SHORTSUPPLY ANDEXTREMELY HIGHDEMAND SOMELOCAL PEOPLEFOUND A WAY TOEXTEND THEIR LIFE"THEY HAVE THEELASTIC, A SPOOLOF THREAD IN APACKAGE ANDTHEY GO INSIDETHE HYVEE BAG"JUST THREEPIECES OFMATERIALS.AND A SIMPLE YETBRILLIANT IDEAWILL HELPPROTECT THOSEWORKING SODILIGENTLY TOHELP OTHERS.JUDY FLETCHER,CELTIC QUILTER"THIS IS THE N95MASK AND THIS ISTHE COVER.IT WILL GO OVERTHE THE MASK ANDIT WILL PROLONGITS USE FOR OURDR'S AND MEDICALSTAFF." BUT NOTWANTING TO JUSTMAKE MASKCOVERS THATCOULDN'T BE USED,THEY DISCUSSEDTHE IDEA WITHHEALTHPROFESSIONALS.THE DR.CAN WEAR THISFOR 5 DAYS OR 5USES.WE WORKED WITHUNITED METHODISTAND THEY GAVE USFEEDBACK.TRISH DESIGNEDTHE PATTERN ANDIT SENT FROMTHERE." MORETHAN 500 PEOPLEVOLUNTEERED TOSEW THE MASKCOVERS.HOLLY MURPHY-BARSTOW,VOLUNTEERCOORDINATOR"MOST ARE HOMESEWN, THE REALCHALLENGE HAS"MOST ARE HOMESEWN, THE REALCHALLENGE HASBEEN GETTING THEELASTIC BANDSBUT WE BEGGEDBORROWED ANDSTEALED ELASTICFROM ALL OVER TOGET THIS DONE."THEY MADE 10,000MASK COVERS.BEFORE THEY CANBE HANDEDOUT...THEY HAVETO BE CLEANED.CASEY WALKER,MAX I.WALKER CLEANERSEMMEDIATELY OHTHIS IS R OPPORTUNTHIS IS SOMETHINGWE KNOW HOW TODO, WE'V BEENDOING IT FOR 103YEARS." BUT WITHTHIS VIRUS BEINGSO DEADLY, JUSTCLEANING THEMWASN'T GOODENOUGH."THE PROCESSFROM THE CDC IS ATIME AND"THE PROCESSFROM THE CDC IS ATIME ANDTEMPERATUREMIXTURE.WE SPECIFICALLYBUILT A PROGRAMFOR THE MASKSTHAT REACHES 160DEGREES.WHEN YOU WASHAST 160 YOU ARESANITIZINGCOMPLETELY, WEWANTED TO GOABOVE ANDBEYOND TO MAKESURE THEY WERESANITIZED." THEMASKS WILL BEGIVEN TOMETHODISTHOSPITAL ONTUESDAY.THIS GROUP IS NOTSTOPPING THERE,THEY HAVEALREADY STARTEDON A ROUND TWOOF MASK COVERSAND THEY HAVEHELPED STARTABOUT 10 OTHERGROUPS IN OTHERSTATES DANIELDAVIS T3 EWS NOWTHIS MORNINGEVEN THOUGH WECAN'T COMETOGETHER INPERSON, WE STILLCAN COMETOGETHER AS ACOMMUNITY.KMTV HAS STARTEDA CAMPAIGNCALLED "WE'REOPEN OMAHA." IT'SA PARTNERSHIPBETWEEN US ANDOUR LOCALBUSINESSES WITHONE GOAL -GETTING THEMTHROUGH THISTOUGH TIME.EVERY DAY WE'LLSHINE A LIGHT ON ABUSINESS ORRESTAURANT THATCONTINUES TOSERVE OURCOMMUNITY ANDOURNEIGHBORHOODS.THIS MORNING...3 NEWS NOWANCHOR MAYASAENZ FOCUSESON HOMESTYLECAFE.LOCATED NEAR90TH AND MAPLE...HOMESTYLE CAFE...WHICH OPENED AFEW YEARS AGO...HAS AN EXTENSIVELIST OF MENUITEMS.1:14 - 1:28"OUR STAPLE ITEMSARE LIKE OURCHICKEN FRIEDSTEAKS, COUNTRYFRIED STEAKS,MASHED POTATOES,GRAVY, MEATLOAF,PORK CHOPS, ANDTHEN OF COURSEOUR MENU ITEMS,CHEESEBURGERS,HAMBURGERS,PHILLIES, CHICKENPHILLIES."RIGHT NOW...THEIR TABLES AREEMPTY.WHICH IS A RARESIGHT FOR HEADCHEF..JEFF MILLER.4:48 - 5:06"WE'D GET A FULLHOUSE EVERY DAY,EVERY SATURDAYAND SUNDAY WEHAVE A FULL HOUSE.AND RIGHT BEFOREST.PATRICK'S DAY OFCOURSE, IT WENTTO A LOCKDOWN."SINCE THEN..BUSINESS HASBEEN HIT OR MISS.5:53 - 6:10"WE TOOK A HUGEFINANCIAL HIT.IT'S CHALLENGING,BUT YOU HAVE TOTHINK OUTSIDE THEBOX AND CREATEMEALS THAT PEOPLEWANT TO EAT ATHOME."THEY'VE ADJUSTEDBY OFFERING ONLYCURBSIDE OR TO-GO.WITH NEWTEMPORARYHOURS.THEY'VE ALSOREDUCED THEAMOUNT OFPEOPLEWORKING...AS THEY ARE NOTBUSY ENOUGH TOHAVE A FULL STAFF.8:28 - 8:43"WE ALL HAD AMEETING WHENTHIS ALL HAPPENEDAND IT WAS LIKE,OKAY, LET'S SITDOWN, LET'S PICKOUT A SCHEDULE,WHAT WORKS FORYOU.AND OF COURSE,SOME PEOPLE NEEDTO WORK MORETHAN OTHERS ANDSO WHOEVER NEEDSTO WORK WE GIVETHEM THE HOURS."THEY'RE DOINGTHEIR BEST TOSPLIT HOURS ....SOME WORKING 3HOURS A DAY..OTHERS ABOUT 4.7:52 - 8:12"NORMALLY THEREARE 4 COOKS, SOEACH COOK WILLWORK A SPLIT FORTHE DAY AND TAKETIME OFF OR MAYBEWORK IN THEMORNING AND THEOTHER COOKWORKS IN THEAFTERNOON, JUSTTO KIND OFKEEPING SOME KINDOF INCOME SOTHEY'RE NOTTOTALLY BROKE."WHEN IT COMES TOORDERING FOODFROM THEIRVENDORS...THEY'RE ALSOBEING FRUGAL.10:27 - 10:43"WE KEEP OURORDERS TO AMINIMUM, BECAUSEWE NEVER KNOWFROM DAY TO DAYIF THE MAYORMIGHT COME OUTAND SAY WE'REGOING TO SHUTDOWN FOR TWOWEEKS.SO WE TRY ANDKEEP OUR ORDERSAS SMALL AS WECAN.THEY'VE BEEN VERYCOOPERATIVE WITHUS."10:58 - 11:03"WE GET A 2-3 DAYGROCERY LIST ANDTHEN TRY TO GET ITTO THAT LEVELRIGHT THERE."WHENVER THEYCAN OPEN BACKUP....MILLER SAYS...THEY'VE HAVE ATABLE READY FORYOU.ONCE AGAIN...HOMESTYLE CAFEIS OPEN FORBUSINESS.IT'S JUST EAST OF90TH AND MAPLE...AND OFFERSCURBSIDE ANDTO-GO SERVICESSEVEN DAYS AWEEK.THE ADJUSTEDHOURS ARE ON THESCREEN.YOU CAN FIND THEINFORMATION ONALL THEBUSINESSES WE'VEFEATURED ON OURWEBPAGE.IT'S IN A SPECIALSECTION CALLED...WE ARE OPENOMAHA.BARCHEN BEERGARDEN IS GIVINGAWAY MORE FREEMEALS TODAY.EARLIER THISWEEK WE TOLDYOU ABOUT THEBENSONRESTAURANTGIVING AWAY 500FREE MEALS TOKIDS.THIS TIME ...THEY ARE GIVINGAWAY 350 FREEMEALS TO ANYONE!JUST STOP BYFROM ONE TILLTHREE THISAFTERNOON.THEY SAY THEYWANTED TO GIVEBACK TO THECOMMUNITYBECAUSEEVERYONE HASBEEN SUPPORTIVEOF THEIR BUSINESSOVER THE PASTCOUPLE OF YEARS.THE BARCHENBEER GARDEN ISLOCATED AT 62-09MAPLE STREET INNORTH OMAHA.COMING UP LATER...SOME FAMILIESCOULD BE LOSINGTHOUSANDS OFDOLLARS BECAUSEOF CANCELLEDSCHOOL TRIPS...WE'LL HAVE SOMETIPS ON WHAT YOUCAN DO IN OURCONSUMERREPORT.IT'SANDOUTSIDE ON THISFRIDAY.THIS IS A LIVE LOOKOUTSIDE ON THISFRIDAY.THIS IS A LIVE LOOKAT THE ROADS INPAPILLION FROMOUR SNOWTRACKER.WELCOME BACK...TIME NOW XXXXWITH THEECONOMY INTURMOIL ...AND MOST OF USWATCHING EVERYDOLLAR ...THE LAST THINKYOU NEED IS ATRAVEL COMPANYREFUSING TOREFUND ANUPCOMING TRIP.BUT CONSUMERREPORTER JOHNMATARESE SHOWSWHY SOMEFAMILIES COULD BELOSINGTHOUSANDS OFDOLLARS FORCANCELED SCHOOLTRIPSSO YOU DON'TWASTE YOURMONEY.WITH TRAVELERSCANCELING THEIRSPRING TRAVELPLANS BY THEMILLIONS...AIRLINES ANDTOUR COMPANIESARE SWAMPEDWITH CALLS.AND WHEN YOUFINALLY GETTHROUGH....MANY PEOPLE ARETHEN FRUSTRATEDTO LEARN THEYMAY NOT BEGETTING AREFUND.--------------- SARAHHIGNITE AND HERHIGH SCHOOLDAUGHTER HADBEEN LOOKINGFORWARD TO ASCHOOL TRIP TOEUROPE."MY DAUGHTERAND I HAD SIGNEDUP WITH HER HIGHSCHOOL, HER ARTHISTORY CLASS TOGO TO SPAIN."THE 10 DAY EFTOURS TRIP WASEXPENSIVE, BUTWOULD BE THETRIP OF A LIFETIME.CHYRON SARAHHIGNITEDAUGHTER'S TRIPCANCELED"MY HUSBAND AND IWORKED EXTRASHIFTS AND PICKEDUP EXTRA JOBS TOMAKE THEPAYMENTS FORTHIS SPAIN TRIP.IT WAS OVER$8,300." BUTCOVID-19...ANDPRESIDENTTRUMP'S TRAVELBAN...ENDEDTHOSE PLANS.SO SARAH ANDOTHER PARENTSCONTACTED EFTOURS ....TO LEARNTHEY COULD GETONLY VOUCHERS,OR PAY A PENALTYTO CANCEL."YOU CAN ACCEPTA TRAVEL VOUCHERWITH NOPENALTIES, OR YOUCAN ACCEPT AREFUND MINUS$1,000 PERPERSON.WELL THAT IS$2,000 IN OURCASE, THAT'S A LOTOF MONEY."SARAH SAYS ITWOULD HAVE ONETHING HAD THISBEEN A MIDSUMMER TRIP...AND MAYBEFLIGHTS WOULDHAVE BEEN BACK INTHE AIR BY THEN.BUT THIS WAS ASPRING BREAKTRIP, AND THE BUSTO THE AIRPORTWAS SUPPOSED TOLEAVE IN ANOTHERWEEK.SARAH SAYS SHEWILL NEVER BEABLE TORESCHEDULE.SO WECONTACTED EFTOURS...WHERE ASPOKESWOMANTOLD US THEY WILLNOW GIVEREFUNDS....MINUS A1,000 DOLLAR FEEPER PERSON FORNONREFUNDABLECHARGES.SARAH SAYSTHATS BETTERTHAN NOTHING,BUT STILL A HIT INTHIS UNCERTAINTIME."SOME FAMILIESHAVE PAID OVER$20,000,DEPENDING ONHOW MANY FAMILYMEMBERS WEREGOING TO GO ONTHESE TRIPS."POLICIES ARECHANGING BY THEDAY...SO IF YOURTRAVEL COMPANYIS HOLDING ONTOYOUR DEPOSITRIGHT NOW, CHECKBACK IN ANOTHERWEEK....SO YOUDON'T WASTEYOUR MONEY..I'M JOHN MATARESE3 NEWS NOW.WE STILL HAVESOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWMOVING THROUGHTHE REGION THISMORNING, CAUSINGMORE SLICK SPOTSON UNTREATEDROADS.SOME POCKETS OFFREEZING RAIN,SLEET, AND SNOWMOVING THROUGHTHE REGION THISMORNING, CAUSINGMORE SLICK SPOTSON UNTREATEDROADS.WITH THEPOTENTIAL FORSTORMS IN THEMETRO, BE SUREAND HAVE OURSTORM SHIELD APP!- A GREATPRODUCT THATGIVES YOU HIGHRESOLUTIONFOHERE'S A LOOK ATSOME OF THESTORIES WE WILLBE FOLLOWINGFOR YOU TODAY.WE'LL HAVE THE 4-1-1 ON 3 NEWSNOW.COM AND OURSOCIAL MEDIASITES.HERE'S INNEBRASKA...ACCORDING TO ANEWS RELEASEFROM PUBLICHEALTHSOLUTIONS, THISWAS ALSO THEDOUGLASCOUNTY HAS 116CONFIRMED CASES...WITH SARPYCOUNTY AT 23.IN IOWA, THEREARE NOW 614POSITIVE CASES OFCORONAVIRUS AND11 DEATHS 66ADDITIONAL CASESWERE ANNOUNCEDTHURSDAY, ALONGWITH 2 MOREDEATHS.THE PEOPLE WHODIED ARE TWOOLDER ADULTSFROM LINNCOUNTY.THERE ARE ALSOCHANGES IN HOWYOU USE CITYBUSES.EARLIER THISWEEK...WE REPORTEDFEWER ROUTESARE RUNNINGBECAUSE OF ADROP INRIDERSHIP.IF YOU DO RIDE...BE AWARE...YOU NO LONGERHAVE TO PAY AFARE.YOU ARE ASKED TOENTER AND EXIT INTHE BACK DOOR...WITH THE FRONTFOR THOSENEEDING SPECIALACCESS.ONCE INSIDE...YOU ARE ASKED TOFOLLOW SOCIALDISTANCING RULESAS BEST YOU CAN.SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS ALSO PUTTINGSOME ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EVENTSON HOLD.NEBRASKA STATESENATOR ADAMMORFELD HITSOCIAL MEDIA TOANNOUNCE HE ANDHIS FIANCEDECIDED TO DELAYTHEIR JUNEWEDDING UNTILFALL OF NEXTYEAR.HE CALLS IT AHEALTH ANDSAFETY DECISION...ADDING QUOTE "WEWANT PEOPLE TOHAVE FUN...GIVE LOTS OFHUGS...AND BE SAFE.""DOWNLOAD THE 3NEWS NOW APPFOR UP TO THE