Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance To Send 100,000 Surgical Masks To Inmates, Staff At Correctional Facilities

Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance To Send 100,000 Surgical Masks To Inmates, Staff At Correctional Facilities

Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance To Send 100,000 Surgical Masks To Inmates, Staff At Correctional Facilities

Philadelphia native Meek Mill and his criminal justice reform organization are sending thousands of surgical masks to inmates and staff at correctional facilities across the country to help against the spread of COVID-19.

Katie Johnston reports.

