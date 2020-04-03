Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance To Send 100,000 Surgical Masks To Inmates, Staff At Correctional Facilities now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:37s - Published Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance To Send 100,000 Surgical Masks To Inmates, Staff At Correctional Facilities Philadelphia native Meek Mill and his criminal justice reform organization are sending thousands of surgical masks to inmates and staff at correctional facilities across the country to help against the spread of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. 0

