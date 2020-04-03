Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Field Hospital In Central Park Opens

Field Hospital In Central Park Opens

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Field Hospital In Central Park Opens

Field Hospital In Central Park Opens

The director of the Samaritan's Purse emergency field hospital set up in New York City's Central Park said the group will "absolutely not" turn away queer COVID-19 patients.

"We treat all people without regard to race, sexual orientation, gender, anything," Dr. Tenpenny told Cheddar Thursday.

"The only thing we care about is who's in need."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EllenMadrid4

Ellen Madrid RT @heymiller: An evangelical Christian organization used to sending medical teams to faraway countries has now set up a field hospital in… 1 minute ago

RedMC6

RedMC RT @ParkerMolloy: Reminder that this lunatic is the guy behind the group running the Central Park field hospital 4 minutes ago

guy_connor

Guy Connor RT @ONEeJuice: #NBC @tfitzsimons is a #FakeNews Journalist w/a phobia of Christians, says the field hospital in #CentralPark for #COVID19 i… 4 minutes ago

Deliasacarello1

Deliasacarello RT @Shelley_Latin: @B52Malmet @maddow Actually, I head that was the idea at the outset. That the ships would take non-virus related so the… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.