American Airlines to Cut International Summer Flights by 60 Percent

American Airlines announced plans to cut its international flights by 60 percent this summer due to the coronavirus and government travel restrictions.

This is an effort to reduce costs, and the airline and its competitors plan to apply for governmental aid.

