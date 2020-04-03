'Outer Wilds' wins top prize at BAFTA Game Awards

The awards ceremony saw pre-recorded winner announcements for each category delivered from the home of regular host, Irish comedian Dara O'Briain, along with pre-recorded winner acceptance speeches from all nominees, a groundbreaking first for the industry.

"We got them all (all nominees) to pre-record over the last couple of weeks and Dara had just come back from being overseas and recorded in his basement," said Jo Twist, CEO of UK Interactive Entertainment and Chair of BAFTA Games.

"Normally we would have a backstage live, red carpet show as well, the red carpet interviews.

We weren't able to do that," she added.

As well as no one knowing who had won, Twist said what made the online event "really special" was people holding their own viewing parties of the awards, joking that it was also a treat that they were able to "talk through the awards ceremony" for once, something "not normally allowed".

"Outer Wilds" sees the player as "the newest member of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly changing solar system", where the player must solve mysteries and "venture into the most dangerous reaches of space", according to its official website.