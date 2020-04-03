Global  

Advocating For Human Rights

The coronavirus outbreak has been taking a toll on our everyday lives, and everyone is at risk including those in jail and detention centers.

Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F.

Kennedy Human Rights, joined ChedHER Friday to discuss how her nonprofit is helping to free those who are subjected to wealth-based imprisonment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

