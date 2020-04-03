Tekashi 6ix9ine Granted Early Prison Release Due to Coronavirus The rapper will serve the rest of his two-year prison sentence from the comfort of his own home, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, a judge ruled that 6ix9ine was no longer a threat to society and granted him a supervised release in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of his early release, 6ix9ine must wear a GPS monitor and reside at an address approved by his probation officer.

The 23-year-old will only be able to leave his home to seek pre-approved medical or legal counsel.

6ix9ine, who faced life in prison, was convicted and sentenced to two years on federal racketeering and firearm charges.

His original release date was August 2, 2020.