Tekashi 6ix9ine Granted Early Prison Release Due to Coronavirus The rapper will serve the rest of his
two-year prison sentence from the
comfort of his own home, TMZ reports.
According to TMZ, a judge ruled that 6ix9ine was no longer a threat to society and granted him a supervised release in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As part of his early release, 6ix9ine must
wear a GPS monitor and reside at an address
approved by his probation officer.
The 23-year-old
will only be able to
leave his home to
seek pre-approved
medical or legal counsel.
6ix9ine, who faced life in prison, was
convicted and sentenced to two years on
federal racketeering and firearm charges.
His original release date
was August 2, 2020.