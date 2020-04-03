Donald Trump announces results after taking virus test for second time

US President Donald Trump announced the results of the 2nd virus test he had taken.
Trump used the new test developed by Abbott Laboratories & tested negative.
Trump said, “I did take a test.
It just came out.
This is from the White House physician.
You may have it just came out.
I just took it this morning and I took it.
It took me literally a minute to take it.
And it took me I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes.
I went to work.
I didn't wait for it.
But you said it took 14 minutes or something to come up with a conclusion.”