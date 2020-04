Dating during pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published Dating during pandemic The coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on many things, including dating. It is more difficult now, but not impossible. Tricia Kean reporting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dating during pandemic SINGLE! YOU CAN'T GO OUT ANDMEET ANYONE - AND STAYING6 FEET APART - ISNT VERYROMANTIC SO - HOW DO YOUNAVIGATE IN TODAY'S DATINGWORLD? 13 INVESTIGATESANCHOR TRICIA KEAN - FOUND SOMESOLTUIONS.PKG PKG 12.26 SUZANNE ASAY:IWAS LIKE OH MY GOSH, I'M NOTFEELING LONELY, BUT I FEEL LIKEALONE.SUZANNE ASAY SAYS HEREMPTY NEXTHAS NEVER FELT EMPTIER.SHE'S STRANDED AT HOME AND HERKIDS HAVE CLEARED OUT.15.20 SUZANNE ASAY: BECAUSEYOUKNOW, THEY'VE ALL GOT THEIRSIGNIFICANT OTHERS ANDFIANCS.SO SUZANNE'S DECIDING TO PUTHERSELF OUT THERE AND GET BACKIN THE DATING GAME.16.14 SUZANNE ASAY: IHAVE MYFRIENDS THAT I DO THINGS WITH.WE HAVE FUN.BUT I REALLY DO WANT TO FINDSOMEBODY TO GO HAVE FUN WITHAND DO THINGS WITH.BUT SUZANNE DIDN'T KNOW WHERETO START.ESPECIALLY WHEN COVID-19 HAS USALL HUNKERED DOWN.SO SHE TURNED TO MARIA ROMANO,DATING COACH AND MINISTER WITHTRUE LOVE KNOTS.LESSON 1: DON'T GIVE UP.22.58 MARIA ROMANO: THEGOVERNMENT IS RECOMMENDING WEPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.IT DOESN'T MEAN YOU HAVE TO BESOCIALLY DISTANT.MARIA POINTSOUT ONLINE DATINGIS NOTHING NEW.THERE ARE LOTS OF GREAT DATINGAPPS AND WEBSITES TO CHOOSEFROM.JUST BE SURE TO DO YOURHOMEWORK AND PICK THE ONE THATWORKS BEST FOR YOU.ONCE YOU'VE DONE THAT, IT'STIME TO START CREATING ANONLINE PROFILE.20.53 MARIA ROMANO: YOUREALLYNEED TO BE AUTHENTIC AND HONESTAND TAKE THE TIME TO THINKABOUT THE TYPE OF PERSON THATYOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN ARELATIONSHIP.HERE'S WHERE THE GAME HASCHANGED A LITTLE.THAT FIRST DATE WILL HAVE TO BEA VIRTUAL FIRST DATE.23.28 MARIA ROMANO: SETUP MAYBEA ZOOM VIDEO, A SKYPE, AFACETIME.BUT REMEMBER TO BE AWARE OFYOUR SURROUNDINGS BEFORE YOU DOSO.I ALWAYS SAY DO A TEST RUN.MAKE SURE THE LIGHTING LOOKSSOMEONE WHILE HAVING A DRINK OREVEN DINNER TOGETHER ONLINE.YOU CAN EVEN CUE UP THE SAMEMOVIE, THEN PAUSE IT TO DISCUSSCERTAIN SCENES.24.52 MARIA ROMANO: YOUKNOW YOUSTILL ARE CREATING ARELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEBODY EVENTHOUGH WE'RE DOING ITVIRTUALLY.SUZANNE SAYS THAT'S PERFECT FORHER.GETTING BACK IN THE DATING GAMEAFTER 8 YEARS ISN'T SO NERVERACKING, WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE TOMEET IN PERSON.17.15 SUZANNE ASAY: I THINKTHAT'S WHAT REALLY KIND OF MADEME FEEL COMFORTABLE ABOUT DOINGIT.BECAUSE I CAN SAY EASILY, I'DREALLY LIKE TO TALK TO YOUMORE.THAT WAS TRICIA KEAN REPORTING





