Online Dating Apps See A Jump In Users During Social Distancing

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s
As more people are staying home due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, online dating is becoming more popular.

With social distancing becoming the norm, singles are turning to dating apps to find love.

Match Group, owner of the dating apps Tinder, OkCupid, Handy, and Match.com have seen a jump in users.

Match Group said they've noted that people are having much longer conversations on apps during the pandemic.

