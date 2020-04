Here's how to prepare for a visit to the emergency room

PROTOCOLS BEFORE TAKE OFF.WHEN IT COMES TO OUR OWNHEALTH, WE OFTEN DON'T HAVE APLAN.

W-P-T-VNEWCHANNEL 5'S ERICA RAKOWJOINS US NOW WITH ADVICE FROMA LOCAL DOCTOR.NO ONE EVER PLANS TO GO TO THEEMERGENCY ROOM, BUT IN THESETIMES WE ARE LIVING IN, IN THEEVENT YOU HAVE TO END UPTHERE, IT'S A GOOD IDEA TO BEAS READY AS POSSIBLE.1:31 YOU NEVER WAKE UP CHECKYOUR TEMPERATURE AND SAY I AMGOING TO GO TO THE ER AT 3PMLET ME GET READY RIGHT.

ITHAPPENS ON A BLINK.

NO, YOUCAN'T PREPARE FOR EVERYEMERGENCY..

BUT TAKING A FEWSTEPS AHEAD OF TIME COULD SAVEYOUR LIFE.

HOSPITALS AREBUSY..

THE STAFF ISSTRETCHED..

AND HEIGHTENEDPROTOCOLS ARE IN PLACE TOPROTECT EVERYONE FROM EXPOSURETO COVID-19.

SO THERE ARE SOMETHINGS YOU CAN DO NOW, ATHOME.

1:53 NUMBER 1A LIST OF YOUR MEDICATIONSEITHER WRITE IT DOWN OR PUT ITUNDER NOTES IN YOUR PHONE SOTHIS WAY WHEN SOMEONE ASKS YOUWHAT MEDICINE ARE YOU ON ATHOME, WE DONBAG THATS FULL OF BOTTLES ANDSTUFF.

WE HAVE IT WRITTENDOWN, THE DOSAGE AND HOW MANYTIMES A DAY SO THE DOCTOR ORNURSES CAN LOOK AT IT AND SEETHE RESULTS ASIDE FROMDOCUMENTING YOUR ROUTINEMEDICATIONS..

AT THE ONSET OFANY SYMPTOMS-- YOU SHOULDWRITE EVERY DETAIL DOWN..

WHYOU ARE FEELING..

TIME OF DAYAND WHEN THINGS GET BETTER ORWORSE.

5:42 WHEN YOU TAKE YOURFIRST MEDICATION PLEASE WRITEIT DOWN WHEN YOU TOOK IT SOTHIS WAY YOU CAN KEEP TRACK OFIT.

WRITE DOWN THE TEMPERATEAND HOW MANY MILLIGRAMS OFTYLENOL YOU TOOK.

WITH THECHANCE YOUR CONDITION COULDDETERIOTE FAST, IT'S NOT A BADIDEA TO HAVE A BAG PUTTOGETHER WITH IMPORTANT THINYOU MAY NEED SHOULD YOU BERUSHED TO..

AND ADMITTED INTOTHE HOSPITAL.

--A CHARGER FORYOUR PHONE AND ALL DEVICES, AHAIRBRUSH, LAPTOP, IPAD ORTABLET AND YOUR OWN TOOTHBRUSHAND TOOTHPASTE.

YOU MAY ALSOWANT TO GET TOGETHER SOMECOMFORTABLE CLOTHING, PAJAMAS,SLIPPERS, SOCKS, UNDERWEAR.AND ONE MORE VERY IMPORTANTLIST-- 2:10 YOU NEED TO HAVE ALIST OF YOUR MEDICAL PROBLEMIF YOU KNOW YOU HAVE COPD,EMPHYSEMA, FUN PROBLEMS,DIABETES, HEART DISEASE HAVEIT WRITTEN DOWN SO THIS WAYSOMEONE CAN GLANCE AT IT REALQUICK AND KNOW WHAT YOU HAVEINSTEAD YOU TRYING TO THINABOUT WHAT MEDICAL PROBLEMSYOU HAVE WHEN YOUSHORT OF BREATH OR HAVE CHESTPAINREMEMBER IF YOU ARE ADMITTEDFOR COVID 19, YOU WILL BEISOLATED AND VISITORS ARE NOTPERMITTED.

SO, HAVING WHAT YOUNEED AND WHAT YOU NEED TCOMMUNICATE WITH LOVED ONESVIA TECHNOLOGY I