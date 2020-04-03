Frank Ocean Releases Two New Singles On April 3, Frank Ocean released "Dear April" and "Cayendo" on digital streaming platforms. Ocean first teased the singles during the launch of his PrEP+ club night last October and dropped "In My Room" and "DHL" shortly afterwards.

The new singles are a follow-up to his 2016 album, 'Blonde.'

In an interview with 'Rolling Stone,' Ocean said his highly-anticipated third album would be inspired by "Detroit, Chicago, techno, house and French electronic."