Elderly German-Danish couple meet daily at the border

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
An elderly Danish woman and her German partner, who met only two years ago, haven't let the closure of the border stop the from seeing each other.

They meet there for a chat and a drink every day.

Joe Davies reports.

The German-Denmark border is closed, but it doesn't stop this elderly couple from seeing each other.

Inga Rasmussen, who's 85, lives on the Danish side.

Her partner, 89-year-old Karsten Hansen, lives in Germany.

They meet at the border every day for a drink and a chat.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BOYFRIEND, KARSTEN TUECHSEN HANSEN, SAYING: "There’s no two ways about it.

Love goes on.

We can’t do anything about it.

She can’t sleep, I can’t sleep because she’s not there.

It’s nice to see each other at least this once a day, we can’t hug or kiss, but she’s here and we can talk about what’s new.” Both widowed, they met only two years ago and quickly fell in love.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) GIRLFRIEND, INGA RASMUSSEN, SAYING: “He means everything.

He sends me flowers and red wine and brings something every day.

Do you have something today?

[HANSEN HEARD SAYING IT’S THE FIRST TIME HE DIDN’T BRING ANYTHING] Usually red wine, he always has something.” She drives to the border with deck chairs.

He rides over on his bike.

They sit and talk for two hours every day - and spend even more time chatting on the phone.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BOYFRIEND, KARSTEN TUECHSEN HANSEN, SAYING: "It’s hard when I miss her, but we talk on the phone three times a day.

In the evenings, she gives me a good night kiss over the phone.“ Even in a crisis that demands people stay apart, love will always bring them back together.




