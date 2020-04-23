Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Without a vaccine or effective drugs the UK has warned social distancing measures could last until the end of the year.

Despite showing support for anti-lockdown protesters, U.S. President Trump has criticised the governor of Georgia for reopening too soon.

The United Nations warned that the coronavirus pandemic risks becoming a human rights crisis because of what U.N.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said was “the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups, and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response.” Australia is calling for G20 countries to evaluate the safety of wet markets - calling them a "biosecurity and human health risk." Some reports claim that covid-19 originated in a wet market that sold wild animals in Wuhan, China.

And an elderly couple in their 80s who live on either side of the German and Danish border have managed to keep their love alive despite lockdown measures - by, literally, meeting in the middle for tea and Schnapps.

