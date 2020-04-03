Amazon to Stream
2020 SXSW Film Lineup “Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film
Festival Collection” will launch following the
cancellation of SXSW due to Coronavirus.
Filmmakers who were slated to participate
in this year’s lineup will now be able to
opt in to the online film festival instead.
Janet Pierson, Director of Film Streaming will be available to
anyone with a free Amazon
account in the U.S. for 10 days.
A launch date has yet to be decided,
but SXSW and Prime Video are aiming
for sometime in late April.