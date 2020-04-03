Amazon to Stream 2020 SXSW Film Lineup “Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection” will launch following the cancellation of SXSW due to Coronavirus.

Filmmakers who were slated to participate in this year’s lineup will now be able to opt in to the online film festival instead.

Streaming will be available to anyone with a free Amazon account in the U.S. for 10 days.

A launch date has yet to be decided, but SXSW and Prime Video are aiming for sometime in late April.