Disney To Release 'Mulan' In July, Shifts Scheduled Releases

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will release the action epic “Mulan” in movie theaters in July and Marvel’s “Black Widow” in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak.

Among other changes, Disney postponed the release of a new “Indiana Jones” movie by one year to July 2022, the company said in a statement.

