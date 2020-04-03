Zac Efron never wants his ripped Baywatch body back The actor dropped to just five per cent body fat in 12 weeks thanks to a strict low-carb diet and working out five or six days a week, often twice a day for his role as Olympian Matt Brody, who trains to become a lifeguard in the 2017 action-comedy.
Whilst taking part in 'Hot Ones', he said: Zac has now admitted it was "stupid" to have to put his body under so much pressure to buff up, and insisted it would take something "worthwhile" for him to ever agree to do it again.
