PM Modi interacts with sports stars, asks them to spread positivity

PM Modi interacted with over 40 top sports stars via video conferencing.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, star shuttler PV Sindhu, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and several others were a part of the interaction.

PM Modi said that the same discipline and determination they practice in sports is now needed to fight the COVID-19 menace.

He further urged them to spread positivity among the people of the country.

