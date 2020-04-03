Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking
a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK' Kourtney's recent appearances on the
program have seen her clash with her sisters,
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.
Her sisters are frustrated
with her work ethic, and now she's decided she will only
appear on the show when there's something
particularly "interesting" or exciting happening.
Kourtney Kardashian, via statement Kourtney Kardashian, via statement The sisters regularly live tweet along with
the episodes, but ahead of Thursday's episode,
Kourtney warned she wouldn't be participating.
The Poosh founder defended her
work ethic and insisted that raising
her children is "a job" in itself.