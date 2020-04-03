Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK' Kourtney's recent appearances on the program have seen her clash with her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

Her sisters are frustrated with her work ethic, and now she's decided she will only appear on the show when there's something particularly "interesting" or exciting happening.

Kourtney Kardashian, via statement Kourtney Kardashian, via statement The sisters regularly live tweet along with the episodes, but ahead of Thursday's episode, Kourtney warned she wouldn't be participating.

The Poosh founder defended her work ethic and insisted that raising her children is "a job" in itself.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.