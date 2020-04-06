Kourtney Kardashian is taking a 'Big Step Back' from 'KUWTK' Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published 19 hours ago Kourtney Kardashian is taking a 'Big Step Back' from 'KUWTK' Kourtney's recent appearances on the program have seen her clash with her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. 0

