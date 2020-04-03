Kourtney Kardashian Is Taking a 'Big Step Back' From 'KUWTK' Kourtney's recent appearances on the program have seen her clash with her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

Her sisters are frustrated with her work ethic, and now she's decided she will only appear on the show when there's something particularly "interesting" or exciting happening.

Kourtney Kardashian, via statement Kourtney Kardashian, via statement The sisters regularly live tweet along with the episodes, but ahead of Thursday's episode, Kourtney warned she wouldn't be participating.

The Poosh founder defended her work ethic and insisted that raising her children is "a job" in itself.