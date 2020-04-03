Kourtney Kardashian taking 'big step back' from KUWTK now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published Kourtney Kardashian taking 'big step back' from KUWTK Kourtney Kardashian is "taking a big step back" from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and will only film things for the show which she finds "interesting" or exciting.