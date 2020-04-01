Kim Kardashian West filming KUWTK S18 on iPhone now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published Kim Kardashian West filming KUWTK S18 on iPhone Kim Kardashian West and her famous family are filming the series finale of their show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in isolation on their iPhones due to the current coronavirus pandemic. 0

