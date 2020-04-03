Don't own Zoom? Here's the next best bet: fund manager

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:47s - Published < > Embed
Buy stocks of software companies that boost business efficiency such as AudioCodes, whose technology helps power Zoom and Skype, says growth fund manager Gerry Frigon of Taylor Frigon Capital Management.

