Restaurants giving back to the community during the coronavirus outbreak

EVEN AS RESTAURANTS ARESTRUGGLING TO STAY AFLOAT, MANYARE FINDING WAYS TO GIVE BACKDURING THESE TOUGH TIMES.WMA━2 NEWSA LOOK AT JUST A FEW WAYSTHYOU CAN JOIN IN!THIS IS CERTAINLY NOT AN EASYTIME FOR THE FOOD AND BEVERAGEINDUSTRY.

AND YET& MANY OFTHEM ARE THINKING OF OTHERS,ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ARERISKING THEIR LIVES TO CAREFOR THE SICK.

TAKE LIKE TOWSONHOT BAGELS.

THEY ARECOLLECTING MONETARY DONATIONSTHROUGH THEIR MEAL 2 HEALCAMPAIGN.

ALL OF THE MONEYWILL GO TOWARD BUYING A BAGELBOX TO FEED 20 PEOPLE WHO AREON THE FRONT LINES OF THECORONAVIRUS, LIKE FIRSTRESPONDERS AND HEALTHCAREWORKERS.

AND THEY WILL MATCHUP TO 10━ THOUSANDS DOLLARS.TAKE RYLEIGHHAVING A CURBSID━QUE THISSATURDAY FROM NOON TO EIGHT ATITS RESTAURANT IN LUTHERVILL━TIMONIUM.

THEYBBQ TO GO& AS WELL AS PAPERPRODUCTS LIKE TOILET PAPER ANDPAPER TOWELS.

IF YOU ARE AFIRST RESPONDER OR HEALTHCAREWORKER, YOUR FIRST MENU ITEMIS FREE.

TAKE VO ALSOTOMORROWMOUNT VERNON IS HOSTING A MEALPIC━UP FROM 12 TO THREE FORANYONE IN NEED IN BALTIMORE.THEY WILL BE GIVING OUT FREEPRODUCE FROM COASTAL SUNBELTPRODUCE AND HUNGRY HARVEST ASWELL AS BAGGED LUNCHES MADE ATTHE HOTEL“TOPSIDE” TAKE JOANNÉIN DUNDALK IS SELLING GROCERYBOXES, FILLED WITH ITEMS LIKEEGGS, MILK, DELI MEATS ANDBOTTLED WATER.

THE CAÉ ISALSO TAKING DONATIONS IFPEOPLE WANT TO SPONSOR AGROCERY BOX SO IT CAN BE GIVENTO A FAMILY IN NEED.

TAKE MARKYOUR CALENDARS FOR SATURDAYAPRIL 11TH.

JIMMYPLANNING A LIVESTREAM CONCERTOF LOCAL MUSICIANS PLAYINGFROM REMOTE LOCATIONS.

THEYALSO BE TAKING DONATIONS FORCHARITIES HELPING THOSEIMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS&AND WILL BE DONATING MEALS TOLOCAL HOSPITALS.

