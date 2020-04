Boca Raton girl uses creativity to inspire health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

FLORIDA.SHE'S COMBINING HER PASSIONFOR ART AND KINDNESS TO HELPEQUIP MEDICAL STAFF FIGHTINGTHE CORONA VIRUS.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S CHRIS GILMOREMET THE THIRD GRADER WHO SAYSWE CAN ALL MAKE A DIFFERENCEIN OUR OWN WAY.CHRIS LL INTRO WHILE MOSTFAMILIES ARE GETTING USED TOWORKING AND LEARNING REMOTELYFROM HOME, ONE 9 YEAR OLD IMET IN BOCA RATON IS USING HERFREE TIME TO ENCOURAGE THOSEON THE FRONTLINES ANYWAY SHEKNOWS HOW.* PKG*{NATSDANCING SHOES) WHEN SHEDANCING OR PAINTING, ONE OF 9YEAR OLD AYEL MORGENSTERNBIGGEST HOBBIES IS COMING UPWITH IDEAS TO HELP PEOPLE.LAUREN MORGENSTERN 00:17:28SHE JUST DREAMS AND DREAMS BIGLES AND MARSHA 00:31:56 THISCOMES FROM THE WORLD YOU HAVETO WAKE UP AND THINK THESETHINGS ITSEEMS LIKE NO BUT REALLY SHESLEEPS ON THESE IDEAS 00:01:03I JUST THINK OF THEM IN MYSLEEP AND THEN I TELL MY MOMIT STARTED WITH SUNNY CHAIRSIN HONOR OF THE VICTIMS OF THEPARKLAND SHOOTING, THENMITZVAH ROCKS TO HELP DECORATEVANDALIZED TOMBSTONES.00:32:19 IT SHOULD INSPIREEVERYBODY TO COME THROUGH ANDHELP OTHER PEOPLE ESPECIALLYDURING HARD TIMES.

SEEINGIMAGES OF HEALTHCARE WORKERSWEARING UNCOMFORTABLEPROTECTIVE GEAR WHILE TREATINGCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS PROMPTEDONE OF AYELIDEAS&KEPPY BANDS, MADE WITHDOCTORS AND NURSES.

00:00:53INSTEAD OF PUTTING IT AROUNDTHEIR EAR THEYIT ON THE BUTTON SO ITRELIEVES PRESSURE BEHIND THEIREAR AYEL STARTED THE HASHTAGAIR HUGS FOR NOW, PROMOTINGSOCIAL DISTANCING AND KINDNESSIN UNCERTAIN TIMES 00:02:54NOT HUGGING PEOPLE SO THEYDONSPREAD GERMS AND ITNOW, SO AIR HUGS FOR NOW AREMINDER THAT HARD TIMES DONLAST FOREVER.

LAURENMORGENSTERN/ MOM 00:22:05 SHEWANTS TO SAVE THE WORLD AND IFSHE CAN BRING A LITTLE LIGHTTO IT IN A TIME LIKE THIS OFUNCERTAINTY ONE GIRL INSPIRINGSOUTH FLORIDA WITH KEPPY BANDSAND KINDNESS.

AN IDEA SHEHOPES WE CAN ALL WRAP OUR HEADAROUND.

00:32:22 &.THOSE ARETHE HEROES IN TIMES LIKE THISTHIS IS WHAT HELPS YOU GETTHROUGH THIS STUFF.

WHERE ONE PERSON WOULD SEE A ROCK AYEL SEES A CHANCE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE BUT SHE SAYS SHE AS LONG AS SHE SEES PEOPLE OUT THERE WHO NEED KINDNESS AND LOVE I HAVE A FEELING SHE HAS HER WORK CUT OUT FOR HER.

