Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > JPS superintendent on COVID-19

JPS superintendent on COVID-19

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:52s - Published
JPS superintendent on COVID-19
JPS superintendent reacts to online classes, canceled events
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

JPS superintendent on COVID-19

ERRICK GREENE:"THERE'S NO PLAYBOOK FOR THIS."EP: ALL DISTRICTS-- INCLUDING"JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS"-- ARELOOKING FOR NEW WAYSTO EDUCATE STUDENTS WITHOUTFACE-TO-FACEINTERACTION BECAUSE OF"COVID-19".

DR.ERRICK GREENE SAYSIN HISDISTRICTACCESS TO DEVICES ANDHAVING INTERNET CONNECTIONARE BIG CHALLENGESERRICK GREENE: "WE'VE BEENTHINKING OF WAYS TO ENSURE THATALL SCHOLARS HAVE SOMETHING THATTHEY CAN USE AND CAN HELPTHEM DURING THIS TIME."ERRICK GREENE: "WE'RE PRINTEDPACKETS, SO WE CAN GO OLD SCHOOLWITH PAPER AND PENCILWITH SOME OF THE LEARNINGPACKETS."EP: THEY'RE AVAILABLE ONLINE ORPARENTS CAN GET THEM AT ONE OFTHE FEEDING LOCATIONSTHAT J-P-S- HAS UP AND RUNNING.SPEAKING OFTHOSE, DR. GREENE SAYS THAT'SONE AREA WHERETHE DISTRICT IS MAKING SURE THENEEDS OFTHEIR FAMILIES ARE MET-- OUTSIDEOF THETEXTBOOK.ERRICK GREENE: "ALL-IN-ALL, THEFEEDBACK IS MORE POSITIVE THANNOTAND I THINK FOR ALL OF US, THEREALITY OF THE SITUATION THATWE'RE IN IS TO ALLOW OURSELVESSOME GRACE AND OTHERS SOMEGRACE."EP: WHAT ABOUT THE CLASS OF2020?

THEIR SENIOR YEAR WILL BEONE THEY NEVFORGET.ERRICK GREENE: "WE ARECOMMITTED, I AM COMMITTED, TOENSURING THAT WE RETHINK WHAT ITMEANS TO HAVE A PROM, RETHINKWHAT IT MEANS TO HAVE AGRADUATION CEREMONY AND TO HAVEPEOPLE WITNESS ANDPARTICIPATE IN THAT WITH US."EP: DR. GREENE SAYS HE'S TOPUSH THE DATEOUT TO MAKE IT HAPPEN-- BUTUNDERSTANDS THEYMAY GET TO A POINT WHERESTUDENTS HAVEMOVED ON TO COLLEGE AND THE NEXTPHASE OFTHEIR LIVES.

FOR EVERYONE INTHEDISTRICT-- RIGHT NOW IS ADEFINING MOMENT--ONE THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS HISTEAM HAS MET HEAD-ON.ERRICK GREENE: "I THINK WE'REALL PROBABLY MORE RESILIENT THANWEREALIZE.

THAT'S BEEN AWESOME TOSEE AN EXPERIENCE.EP: IN JACKSON, ERIN PICKENS,16 WAPT NEWS.

DR. GREENE SAYS TEACHERS AREALSOPOSTING ASSIGNMENTS ONLINE A




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.