JPS superintendent on COVID-19

ERRICK GREENE:"THERE'S NO PLAYBOOK FOR THIS."EP: ALL DISTRICTS-- INCLUDING"JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS"-- ARELOOKING FOR NEW WAYSTO EDUCATE STUDENTS WITHOUTFACE-TO-FACEINTERACTION BECAUSE OF"COVID-19".

DR.ERRICK GREENE SAYSIN HISDISTRICTACCESS TO DEVICES ANDHAVING INTERNET CONNECTIONARE BIG CHALLENGESERRICK GREENE: "WE'VE BEENTHINKING OF WAYS TO ENSURE THATALL SCHOLARS HAVE SOMETHING THATTHEY CAN USE AND CAN HELPTHEM DURING THIS TIME."ERRICK GREENE: "WE'RE PRINTEDPACKETS, SO WE CAN GO OLD SCHOOLWITH PAPER AND PENCILWITH SOME OF THE LEARNINGPACKETS."EP: THEY'RE AVAILABLE ONLINE ORPARENTS CAN GET THEM AT ONE OFTHE FEEDING LOCATIONSTHAT J-P-S- HAS UP AND RUNNING.SPEAKING OFTHOSE, DR. GREENE SAYS THAT'SONE AREA WHERETHE DISTRICT IS MAKING SURE THENEEDS OFTHEIR FAMILIES ARE MET-- OUTSIDEOF THETEXTBOOK.ERRICK GREENE: "ALL-IN-ALL, THEFEEDBACK IS MORE POSITIVE THANNOTAND I THINK FOR ALL OF US, THEREALITY OF THE SITUATION THATWE'RE IN IS TO ALLOW OURSELVESSOME GRACE AND OTHERS SOMEGRACE."EP: WHAT ABOUT THE CLASS OF2020?

THEIR SENIOR YEAR WILL BEONE THEY NEVFORGET.ERRICK GREENE: "WE ARECOMMITTED, I AM COMMITTED, TOENSURING THAT WE RETHINK WHAT ITMEANS TO HAVE A PROM, RETHINKWHAT IT MEANS TO HAVE AGRADUATION CEREMONY AND TO HAVEPEOPLE WITNESS ANDPARTICIPATE IN THAT WITH US."EP: DR. GREENE SAYS HE'S TOPUSH THE DATEOUT TO MAKE IT HAPPEN-- BUTUNDERSTANDS THEYMAY GET TO A POINT WHERESTUDENTS HAVEMOVED ON TO COLLEGE AND THE NEXTPHASE OFTHEIR LIVES.

FOR EVERYONE INTHEDISTRICT-- RIGHT NOW IS ADEFINING MOMENT--ONE THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS HISTEAM HAS MET HEAD-ON.ERRICK GREENE: "I THINK WE'REALL PROBABLY MORE RESILIENT THANWEREALIZE.

