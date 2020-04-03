How will Vigo County schools look as schools are closed rest of the year?

Global  

Vigo County school leaders say this is the new normal for schools.

Luckily, they have a plan in place.

Access to federal money to combat covid-19 classrooms across the state will continue to remain empty.

At 5 we told you vigo county has a specific plan in place.

News 10's richard solomon joins us now live in the newsroom.

Richard tells us how class will look for many of your students.

Bill riley with the vigo county school corporation says...this is the new normal for now.

He says for the next 4 weeks remote learning will be on monday...teusdays...and wednesdays.

K through 8 students will have a packet based system.

Riley says students were sent home with those packets.

They focus on math and reading.

High school will be a little different.

Riley told me right now teachers are coming up with lesson plans for the classes.

But "all teachers" will be getting in contact with students starting monday.

Many of you have told us about your concerns with online connection.

Riley says teachers are working to make sure all material is accessible to students.

"this virus has disrupted our lives in many ways but one of those ways doesn't have to be continuing a child's education.

Our remote learning plan is entirely possible for those families you don't need a device" riley says the rest of the school calender is not out yet.

Riley says thursdays and fridays in april will be used as the governors waiver days.

Reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10.

Back to you.




