Johnson County Sheriff's Office crime lab sanitizing face masks now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:15s - Published Johnson County Sheriff's Office crime lab sanitizing face masks The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office is using a unique way to sanitize masks so they can be reused. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Johnson County Sheriff's Office crime lab sanitizing face masks EMILY: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORSARE USED TO SOLVING PROBLEMS,BUT I DEFINITELY DID NOT THINK IWOULD BE DOING THIS.EMILY: THE PROBLEM WAS HOW TOADDRESS THE FACE MASK SHORTAGEFOR FIRST RESPONDERS.A SOLUTION WAS SITTING INSIDETHE JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE CRIME LAB.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Lss♠️ RT @kmbc: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab sanitizing face masks https://t.co/ZDfstjEdUH 37 minutes ago KMBC Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab sanitizing face masks https://t.co/ZDfstjEdUH 2 hours ago 41 Action News Having scientists around is helping the Johnson County Sheriff's Department devise ways to clean and reuse COVID-19… https://t.co/se2m2q1ay0 5 hours ago Emily Chavez Brad Kunkel, Sergeant and PIO, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff’s office ask the public to be mindful of sp… https://t.co/fy64JV6TXH 8 hours ago KS Concerns of Police Survivors FALLEN, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Today we honor the service and sacrifice of Detective Gerald A. Foote of the Johnson Cou… https://t.co/kP36MBQKes 10 hours ago Wes Wolfe RT @pnj: Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says he is not planning on arresting people who leave their homes or drive on the streets af… 1 day ago PNJ Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says he is not planning on arresting people who leave their homes or drive on… https://t.co/w3RkhxSpJd 1 day ago Iowa City Police Blotter SAID SHE HAS A CASE WITH THE SHERIFF^S OFFICE ABOUT A YEAR AGO THAT SHE WANTS DROPPED, CANNOT LOCATE PREVIOUS CASE… https://t.co/6LcLWvU7Ki 2 days ago