shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania, CDC Asking Residents To Wear Masks In Public During Coronavirus Pandemic HAS 450 CASES WITH 14 WHO HAVEDIED BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS.AND TONIGHT OFFICIALS AT BOTHFEDERAL AND STATE LEVELS ARERECOMMENDING COVERING YOURFACE IF YOU ABSOLUTELY HAVE TOLEAVE YOUR HOME.AS GREG ARGOS REPORTS IF YOUWEAR ONE THE FOCUS ISPRIMARILY OF HELPING THOSE YOUCOME IN CONTACT WITH.NRIVRT WAS SOCIALDISTANCING AND THENSHELTERRING IN PLACE AND NOWTHE CDC AND PENNSYLVANIAGOVERNOR ANNOUNCING ANOTHERTOOL IN THE ARSENAL AMERICANSCAN USE TO FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19 FACE MASKS ORCOVERINGS MAY THB YEAR'SPOPULAR ACCESSORY NOT IN AFASHION SENSE.CDC IS RECOMMENDINGAMERICANS WEAR BASIC KLOMINGOR FABRIC MASK PURCHASED ONLINE OR SIMPLY MADE AT HOME.FRIDAY PRESIDENT TRUMPSUGGESTING AMERICANS WEARMASKS OUTSIDE.MANY PENNSYLVANIA YAPS HAVEBEEN ASKING IF THEY HAVE TO GOOUT, SHOULD THEY WAR A MASK TOPROTECT THEMSELVES.THE ADVICE COMING HOURSAFTER PENNSYLVANIA STATEOFFICIALS SUGGESTED THE SAME.IF YOU HAVE TO GO OUT, IFYOU NEED TO GO FOOD SHOPPINGOR NEED TO GO TO A PHARMACY TOGET MEDICATION THEN WEARING AMASK OR EVEN A BANDANA COULDBE AN EXTRA LAYER OFPROTECTION.THE CHAIR MAP OF THEDEPARTMENT OF PULL MOPE AIRYCRITICAL CARE EINSTEIN MEDICALCENTER WHICH HAS SEEN A FLOODOF POSITIVE PATIENTS ADMITTED.BEFORE I WOULD SAY IT'S ALAYER AND WEAR FULL CAPACITYBECAUSE EVER THE PANDEMIC.HE SAYS FACE COVERINGSWILL NOT STOUP LIKELY FROMGUEST VIRUS BUT COULD PREVENTOTHERS FROM CATCHING IT IFYOU'RE UP INFECTED ANDASYMPTOMATIC.PENNSYLVANIA OFFICIALS ARESAYING YOU SHOULD NOT PURCHASEN 95 OR SURGICAL MASKS.THOSE SHOULD BE RESERVED FORHEALTHCARE WORKERS.THEY SAY USE BANDANAS OR MAKEA MASK AT HOME.WE POSTED INSTRUCTIONS HOW YOUCAN DO THAT ON OUR WEB SITECBSPHILLY.COM.





