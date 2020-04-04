Walt Disney Co. To Furlough All Employees "Whose Jobs Are Not Necessary At This Time" Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published 6 days ago Walt Disney Co. To Furlough All Employees "Whose Jobs Are Not Necessary At This Time" The Walt Disney Company notified its employees that it would furlough employees "whose jobs aren't necessary at this time" starting on April 19th. 0

