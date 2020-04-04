Eagle Rock Clothing Designer Uses Talents To Sew Face Masks In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published Eagle Rock Clothing Designer Uses Talents To Sew Face Masks In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic With the city, county and even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for people to wear masks when they go out in public to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, one Eagle Rock clothing designer has decided to make face masks in an effort to keep her small business above water. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amanda Wright RT @CBSLA: With local health officials and now the CDC recommending people wear face coverings while in public to prevent the spread of the… 42 seconds ago CBS Los Angeles With local health officials and now the CDC recommending people wear face coverings while in public to prevent the… https://t.co/HjJTkAdhmH 7 minutes ago