Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eagle Rock Clothing Designer Uses Talents To Sew Face Masks In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Eagle Rock Clothing Designer Uses Talents To Sew Face Masks In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Eagle Rock Clothing Designer Uses Talents To Sew Face Masks In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Eagle Rock Clothing Designer Uses Talents To Sew Face Masks In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic

With the city, county and even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for people to wear masks when they go out in public to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, one Eagle Rock clothing designer has decided to make face masks in an effort to keep her small business above water.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mandakwright

Amanda Wright RT @CBSLA: With local health officials and now the CDC recommending people wear face coverings while in public to prevent the spread of the… 42 seconds ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles With local health officials and now the CDC recommending people wear face coverings while in public to prevent the… https://t.co/HjJTkAdhmH 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.