‘Like preparing for photo-ops’: Shashi Tharoor’s jibe at PM Modi’s latest speech

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:12s
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his latest speech.

Tharoor said PM’s latest speech is ‘like preparing for a photo-ops’.

Tharoor was referring to PM Modi’s call to citizens to light diya on 5 April.

Tharoor said the PM could’ve at least told what was on his mind.

PM Modi had addressed the nation on Friday at 9 pm.

