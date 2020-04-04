Global  

Dairy Farmers Dumping Milk Despite Unprecedented Demand

The coronavirus pandemic has upended food markets and supply chains worldwide.

Now, Reuters reports the US dairy industry is beginning to show signs of strain.

Despite an unprecedented demand for milk and milk products at grocery stores, dairy farmers may have to start dumping their milk.

That's because restaurants and institutions like schools are cancelling their orders.

Likewise, huge blocks of cheese meant to be sliced by restaurants can't easily be repackaged for home consumption.

