Watch: Mastermind of Kabul Gurudwara attack, ISKP terrorist Farooqui, captured

In a special operation on Saturday, Afghan forces captured the mastermind of an attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul recently.

Mawlawi Abdullah, also known as Aslam Farooqui, is the so-called amir of the Islamic State Khorasan Province terror group, an affiliate of ISIS.

He is believed to have planned the March 25 attack on the Sikh place of worship which killed at least 27 people.

An Indian national, Tihan Singh, also died in the attack which was carried out by Muhsin Tikaripur, from Kerala's Kasaragod, and three others.