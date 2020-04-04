Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 On Long Island Is 'Like Fire Spreading'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 On Long Island Is 'Like Fire Spreading'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 On Long Island Is 'Like Fire Spreading'

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 On Long Island Is 'Like Fire Spreading'

Concern is growing on Long Island, where there's been a surge in COVID-19 cases; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SamuEl_KentMan

Samu-El Kentman ⚒️ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #LoveHenry RT @nytimes: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 85,000 people have volunteered to help New York fight the coronavirus, and that 22,000 are from out of… 4 minutes ago

ChrizteeNurse

ChrizteeRN RT @CBSNews: "What's one of the big lessons in life that pop always used to tell us?" Chris Cuomo says to his brother, Gov. Cuomo. "Certai… 22 minutes ago

TokiaFant

Head_Ball_Coach RT @CBSNews: “New York needs you”: Gov. Cuomo says he is signing an Executive Order to allow medical students who were slated to graduate t… 1 hour ago

dncingwwolves

Standswithafist Trump task force gives coronavirus update — Cuomo gets ventilators from China while Jared says he wont send any to… https://t.co/RWTFWRwmhV 2 hours ago

Groceryhound

Susie UPDATE: Total U.S. #coronavirus cases: 300,915 . Deaths: 8,162 (per John Hopkins), including 3,500+ in #NewYork wh… https://t.co/dx457tpt19 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.