Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 On Long Island Is 'Like Fire Spreading' now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:28s - Published Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 On Long Island Is 'Like Fire Spreading' Concern is growing on Long Island, where there's been a surge in COVID-19 cases; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Samu-El Kentman ⚒️ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #LoveHenry RT @nytimes: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 85,000 people have volunteered to help New York fight the coronavirus, and that 22,000 are from out of… 4 minutes ago ChrizteeRN RT @CBSNews: "What's one of the big lessons in life that pop always used to tell us?" Chris Cuomo says to his brother, Gov. Cuomo. "Certai… 22 minutes ago Head_Ball_Coach RT @CBSNews: “New York needs you”: Gov. Cuomo says he is signing an Executive Order to allow medical students who were slated to graduate t… 1 hour ago Standswithafist Trump task force gives coronavirus update — Cuomo gets ventilators from China while Jared says he wont send any to… https://t.co/RWTFWRwmhV 2 hours ago Susie UPDATE: Total U.S. #coronavirus cases: 300,915 . Deaths: 8,162 (per John Hopkins), including 3,500+ in #NewYork wh… https://t.co/dx457tpt19 3 hours ago