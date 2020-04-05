Global  

President Trump approves request of Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

President Trump approves request of Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

President Trump approves request of Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

President Donald Trump has approved Arizona's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration Saturday, according to Governor Ducey.

President Trump approves request of Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

THIS MEANS THE STATE WILLRECEIVE MORE FEDERAL RESOURCES-- TO AID IN IT'S RESPONSE TOCOVID-19.

ACCORDING TOGOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY-- IT WILLPROVIDE ACCESS TO MENTALHEALTH CARE -- STRENGTHEN THEEFFORTS OF TRIBAL HEALTH CAREWORKERS -- PROVIDE GRANTS TOREDUCE THE RISK OF LOSS OFLIFE OR PROPERTY -- PROVIDELEGAL ASSISTANCE TO LOW-INCOMEARIZONANS -- AND INCREASE FOODASSISTANCE AND SERVICES TOLOW- INCOME HOUSEHOLDSIMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC.THIS DECLARATION COMES AS THENUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES INARIZONA




