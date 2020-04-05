President Trump approves request of Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

THIS MEANS THE STATE WILLRECEIVE MORE FEDERAL RESOURCES-- TO AID IN IT'S RESPONSE TOCOVID-19.

ACCORDING TOGOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY-- IT WILLPROVIDE ACCESS TO MENTALHEALTH CARE -- STRENGTHEN THEEFFORTS OF TRIBAL HEALTH CAREWORKERS -- PROVIDE GRANTS TOREDUCE THE RISK OF LOSS OFLIFE OR PROPERTY -- PROVIDELEGAL ASSISTANCE TO LOW-INCOMEARIZONANS -- AND INCREASE FOODASSISTANCE AND SERVICES TOLOW- INCOME HOUSEHOLDSIMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC.THIS DECLARATION COMES AS THENUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES INARIZONA