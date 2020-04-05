Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Expects Apex To Hit Long Island In About A Week

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Expects Apex To Hit Long Island In About A Week

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Expects Apex To Hit Long Island In About A Week

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo believes the worst is yet to come on Long Island with the apex expected in about a week; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

