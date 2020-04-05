Trump To Tune Into Riverside Church's Live-Streamed Palm Sunday Service now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:29s - Published Trump To Tune Into Riverside Church's Live-Streamed Palm Sunday Service Harvest Christian Fellowship, a church in Riverside, will get a virtual drop-in from President Donald Trump at Sunday's service. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this