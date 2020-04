Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia

SEVENTY-SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN INDIA AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.

ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH MINISTRY THE COUNTRY RECORDED 472 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS THAT TAKES THE TOTAL TO 3,374.

INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR” BROUGHT ON BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON SATURDAY SAID HE REQUESTED PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI TO RELEASE ORDERS PLACED BY THE UNITED STATES WITH INDIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE DOSES, WHICH HE HAS PERSONALLY HAILED AS A GAME-CHANGER IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS AND OTHER NEWS