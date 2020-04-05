Global  

Nationwide lockdown improves Ganga River's water quality

Nationwide lockdown improves Ganga River's water quality

Nationwide lockdown improves Ganga River's water quality

The nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19 has improved Ganga River's water quality.

The major cause of water pollution is toxic industrial waste which is discharged into the river.

As the factories are shut due to lockdown, Ganga water has become cleaner.

Ganga enters UP in Bijnor district and passes through Meerut, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, among others.

India is under a nationwide lockdown till April 14.

So far, India has recorded over 3,300 infections due to COVID-19.

