Singing for 99-Year-Old Lady in Hospice

Occurred on March 30, 2020 / Iowa, USA Info from Licensor: "I did a porch concert for the residents since they’re not able to do anything except stay inside because of the COVID 19 virus.

I learned of a lady who was 99 and on hospice that couldn’t attend the concert so we found her window and her nurse cracked it open so I could sing to her from the outside.

It was a beautiful moment and a great reminder of how precious life is, especially when we share some joy with others!"