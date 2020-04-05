Police: Teens Charged With Hate Crime Assault After Allegedly Attacking Woman On Bus, Making Anti-Asian Comments 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:35s - Published Police: Teens Charged With Hate Crime Assault After Allegedly Attacking Woman On Bus, Making Anti-Asian Comments Police say three teenage girls are facing hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a woman on a bus and making anti-Asian comments. 0

