Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 5, 2020

10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 5, 2020

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 5, 2020
8 a.m. forecast for Sun. April 5, 2020 San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 5, 2020

WX STINGLET'S CHECK IN WITH PINPOINTWEATHERCASTER MELISSA MECIJA...A SLOW-MOVING WINTER-LIKE STORMWILL BRING COLD WEATHER ANDPERIODS OF RAIN AND MOUNTAINSNOW THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT.THEMOST WIDESPREAD RAIN ANDMOUNTAIN SNOW WILL BE ONMONDAY ANDTUESDAY.

SNOW LEVELS AROUND 5500FEET.

THESTORM WILL EXIT THE REGIONTHURSDAY FOLLOWED BY DRYAND MILDERWEATHER FOR NEXT WEEKEND.ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP CARRYINGSOME PASSENGERS WI




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gpettooh

geapetto, florentini RT @10News: 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 4, 2020 https://t.co/4AF2gIiASO 23 hours ago

10News

10News 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 4, 2020 https://t.co/4AF2gIiASO 1 day ago

RobyMyers8

Roby Myers And look at this!!!! How cute could this get!!! Meteorologist @10NewsParry has our cute, midday "Weather Dog" who i… https://t.co/OrdzHeJaeM 5 days ago

RobyMyers8

Roby Myers Megan's 7day Mountain/Desert Planner! Sunny & warm weather all the way through the week & warming into spring-time… https://t.co/VhuszSutFD 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.