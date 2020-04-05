10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 5, 2020

WX STINGLET'S CHECK IN WITH PINPOINTWEATHERCASTER MELISSA MECIJA...A SLOW-MOVING WINTER-LIKE STORMWILL BRING COLD WEATHER ANDPERIODS OF RAIN AND MOUNTAINSNOW THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT.THEMOST WIDESPREAD RAIN ANDMOUNTAIN SNOW WILL BE ONMONDAY ANDTUESDAY.

SNOW LEVELS AROUND 5500FEET.

THESTORM WILL EXIT THE REGIONTHURSDAY FOLLOWED BY DRYAND MILDERWEATHER FOR NEXT WEEKEND.ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP CARRYINGSOME PASSENGERS WI