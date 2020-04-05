Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fauci: Coronavirus Likely To Become Seasonal

Fauci: Coronavirus Likely To Become Seasonal

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Fauci: Coronavirus Likely To Become Seasonal

Fauci: Coronavirus Likely To Become Seasonal

Anthony Fauci warned Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic could become 'seasonal.'

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Business Insider reports Fauci said the inability to contain the outbreak globally meant there could be a resurgence by next season.

He added officials should prepare for a second rise of the virus by pushing for increased resources, including a vaccine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saluspopuliorg

saluspopuli.org RT @thehill: Fauci says coronavirus will likely become seasonal https://t.co/4BlsfwAwY9 https://t.co/w3c8ulpBEa 1 minute ago

tjzukoski

Tommy Zukoski Here is Bill Gates guy.He is on the payroll pushing vaccines, https://t.co/wsNpvjo05P 4 minutes ago

tronbro1

Time Will Tell RT @HenryMakow: #scamdemic as in seasonal flu? Better to vaccinate you. https://t.co/5k2DsRp0u8 5 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) #Fauci warned that coronavirus could likely become seasonal https://t.co/k9Gmhnkqrw? #COVID19 #SARSCoV2 8 minutes ago

Itsallboutcanes

FinsCanesBombers Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's likely coronavirus will become 'seasonal' https://t.co/SfRp1zzmWP via @nypost 12 minutes ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks Fauci warned that coronavirus could likely become seasonal https://t.co/DiTLvLsLHD 13 minutes ago

Usernam10346137

Username1 @realDonaldTrump @HCSOSheriff This is how you know it is complete hooey: https://t.co/7njofqpE1m #CoronavirusUSA… https://t.co/4zxBBsixnE 15 minutes ago

SteveQin5

steve qin RT @businessinsider: Fauci warned that coronavirus could likely become seasonal https://t.co/96SskX295E 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.