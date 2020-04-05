Global  

Trump Wanted To Fire Navy Captain Who Pleaded For Help

Trump Wanted To Fire Navy Captain Who Pleaded For Help

Trump Wanted To Fire Navy Captain Who Pleaded For Help

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly reportedly told a colleague that President Donald Trump wanted to fire the commander of an aircraft carrier who warned of the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship.

According to a Washington Post column, Modly told the colleague he wanted to relieve Capt.

Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose four-page letter urging for a "political solution" was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle.

