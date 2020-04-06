Burns declares for NBA Draft

Raider is now getting closer to that opportunity, by declaring for the n- b-a draft.

((take pkg)) jordan burns, colgate university stand-out guard is n-b-a draft bound.

The san antonio, texas native has taken the patriot league by storm.

He just finished a stellar junior year season playing for the raiders, racking up a handful of postseason awards like patriot league first team and all- tournament team.

But when looking back on the season, it's not his personal achievements that he most reflects on.

Jordan burns: i try to reflect on all the good we had.

We had the best team in colgate history i believe, even without the ncaa bid.

We had a lot of guys that did a lot of great things on the floor this year, not just myself.

I think the fact that we were able to get to 25 wins and accomplish a lot of the goals that we set at the beginning of the season regardless that the ultimate goal wasn't accomplished but we were able to accomplish a lot of the goals we set out to accomplish.

On friday, burns tweeted out his decision saying "dreams are as real as you make them" hashtag blessed."

With a picture attached thanking his coaches , teammates and fans at colgate and this wasn't a last minute decision.

Jordan burns: ultimately at the beginning of the season one of my goals was to be able to declare for the draft and to be a declaration that people respected and it made sense with teh year that i planned to have.

With all the hard work that i put in, my coaches and my teammates who helped me get to this point.

I think that's why i decided that it was time to explore and test the waters a little bit.

He also thanks his family and attributes his hardworking mindset to them jordan burns: my family has done a great job over the years of just constantly preaching work ethic to me.

Just talking to my family and close friends and really trying to get the best feedback to see where i'd be able to go for next year or school if thats the road we want to take.

We're just trying to keep everything open right now.

By rule, the n-c-a-a allows players to return to school if they aren't selected in the draft if they participated in the n- b-a combine.

They cannot hire an agent.

When looking at the bigger picture of the state of the coronavirus pandemic, burns keeps perspective jordan burns: with what's going on right now, its good to just find the good in everything and to not take anything for granted obviously.

((take button)) congratulations jordan, the n-b-a draft combine is scheduled for may 21 thru 24 and the n-b-a draft is set for june 25.

Another