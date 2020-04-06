Some U.S. churchgoers defy stay-at-home order

Even as the coronavirus is keeping much of America at home, some churchgoers in Louisiana defied their governor's stay-at-home orders on Sunday (April 5).

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIFE TABERNACLE CHURCH PARISHIONER, TIM HAMPTON, SAYING: "I'm not scared of this virus.

When it's my time, it's my time.

Life goes on." Louisiana is one of the states with the highest virus death tolls.

However, hundreds of worshippers still came to services at Life Tabernacle Church just outside Baton Rouge Many came in buses sent to pick them up.

Pastor Tony Spell, was already arrested the week before for holding services.

He preached on Sunday that quote, "there's nothing to fear but fear itself." (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIFE TABERNACLE CHURCH PASTOR, TONY SPELL, SAYING: "They count on us.

That's why we don't close our doors.

God bless America." Joe Long, a lawyer and spokesman for Spell, is preparing a lawsuit against Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards for his stay-at-home order.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LAWYER, JOE LONG, SAYING: "Both the federal constitution and the state constitution protect our right of free exercise and our right to peacefully assemble for that purpose." Spell says his churchgoers would rather come to church than quote "live like prisoners in their homes." But not all Louisiana residents agree with his message.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOUISIANA RESIDENT BOBBYE MCINNIS, SAYING: "You take all these buses and go to another parish and bringing in people, well they could be bringing in people who have the virus."