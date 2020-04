Awaiting stimulus checks

FINANCIAL LIFELINE.THE FIRST GOVENRMENT RELIEFCHECKS EXPECTED TO SHOW UP INDIRECT DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS WITHINTWO WEEKS.SOME FRUSTRATED BUSINESS OWNERSCOMPLAINING ABOUT THE PAYROLLPROTECTION PLAN..CALLING THEAPPLICATION PROCESS A QUOTE"HOT MESS." HERE'S ABC'SCLAYTON SANDELL.WITH THE ECONOMY ON LIFESUPPORT TONIGHT?

THE BIGQUESTION ABOUT WHEN GOVERNMENTSTIMULUS MONEY STARTS FLOWINGTO AMERICANS AND BUSINESSES?

ISCOMPLICATED.SOT - STEVEN MNUCHIN / TREASURYSECRETARY (APRIL 2) / "I'MPLEASED TO REPORT THAT WITHINTWO WEEKS THE FIRST PAYMENTSWILL BE DIRECT DEPOSIT INTOTAXPAYERS' ACCOUNTS.BUT IT'S NOT THAT SIMPLE.80 MILLION ELIGIBLE AMERICANSWHO HAVEN'T SIGNED UP FOR I-R-SDIRECT DEPOSIT?

STILL HAVE TOWAIT FOR A CHECK IN THE MAIL.THAT COULD TAKE SEVERAL MONTHS.SOT - ALICE STANFORD /"SUPPOSEDLY THEY'RE SENDING US$1200 DOLLARS FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT, WHICH WILL NOT PAYMY RENT FOR SOME SMALLBUSINESSES?

NATS MICHAELSHEMTOV / RESTAURANT OWNER / -SO BASICALLY, WHAT WE HAVE IS AHOT MESS, ...SIGNING UP FORSOT - JOHN POPE, FOUNDER ANDCEO, BLUE SKY GROUP / APPLYINGFOR THOSE PROGRAMS HAS BEENLIKE BOARDING AN AIRPLANETHAT'S STILL BEING BUILT BUTIT'S TAKING OFF.GETTING THE ECONOMY FLYINGAGAIN MAY DEPEND ON TESTING ASMANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE?

SOTHEY CAN BE CLEARED TO GO BACKTO WORK.BUT STATES LIKE CALIFORNIA ARESTILL DEALING WITH TESTINGBACKLOGS, 13-THOUSAND PEOPLESTILL WAITING FOR REULTS.SOT - CUOMO / I THINK YOU SEETHE RETURN TO NORMALCY WHEN WEHAVE AN APPROVED RAPID TESTINGPROGRAM."